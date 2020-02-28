What you need to know
- Apple shared a Japanese ad to its YouTube channel.
- The ad shows Apple products used in popular anime shows.
- There's Japanese music through the whole ad.
Apple has shared a new ad to its Japanese YouTube channel, with the whole thing showing different Apple products in some of the country's most popular anime shows.
I'm not down with the anime kids, but Cult of Mac assures me that the ad includes "scenes from shows like Mr. Osomatsu, NEW GAME!!, your name., Weathering with You and more".
Beyond the Mac, new stories are born one after another. A story that is not yet in this world. Come on, you too.
I haven't got a clue what the music is, or what the words are, but now it's stuck in my head and I think I might need to start learning Japanese.
