Starting at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET on September 15, Apple's amazingly talented team will "take the stage" for the "Time Flies" event. Though anything is possible, we're expecting Apple to announce a new Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, iPad (2020), and maybe an Apple Watch SE (though we're not convinced of this name).
Normally, iMore is on the ground and in Steve Jobs Theatre for these special events, but this year is like nothing we've ever seen before, and no one is going to Apple Park for a visit any time soon.
Since we're entirely remote for Apple's September 15 event, we'll be reacting live in Discord to everything Apple announces. Would you like to react live with us? Come on. It'll be fun!
We'll have punch and cookies and talk about all the cool goodies we can't wait to buy. If you haven't already joined our discord channel, you're officially invited (punch and cookies will not be served).
