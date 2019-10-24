The Justice Department beefed up its online platform investigation team on Wednesday by adding Ryan Shores, formerly a partner with an international law firm...

Shores, who comes from the law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP, was named to join the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, which oversees the Antitrust Division, among others, the department said. At Shearman, Shores, who had clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, focused on antitrust and other complex litigation in federal and state courts...

"The addition of Associate Deputy Attorney General Ryan A. Shores for this important role reflects the significance of the Department's review of competitive conditions among online platforms," said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen in a statement. "His years of high-stakes antitrust and litigation expertise will bring invaluable experience to the review as he works closely with our Antitrust Division."