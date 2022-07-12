These days, it's more important than ever to have a backup source of power when you're on the move. After all, you have your iPhone or Android device with you, and perhaps your MacBook or iPad, and maybe a portable game console like the Nintendo Switch, among many other smaller gadgets. If your devices run out of juice, what can you do? Well, if you have a portable power bank, then it can breathe some extra life into your devices to get you through the day, and one of the best brands for that is Anker.

Anker is one of those brands that many of us use personally here at iMore. I have several Anker power banks that I rotate between, especially on my trips to Disneyland. There are many different capacities to choose from, but really, no matter which Anker battery you pick, you really can't go wrong. That's why this Prime Day deal on one of Anker's most popular portable battery packs is one you shouldn't pass up!

Prime Day deals on the best Anker portable battery packs

Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Power Bank 20000mAh with 20W Power Delivery | Was $70 now $45 at Amazon This portable battery packs in 20000mAh of power, which should last for about five charges of an iPhone, and about two for an iPad mini. The size is relatively compact for the capacity, and it also has 20W PD for fast charging, so your iPhone 12 can charge from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. Anker includes everything you need: a USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and a travel pouch for easy carry. $45 at Amazon Anker Portable Charger, 10000mAh Power Bank with USB-C Power Delivery 25W | Was $50 now $32.48 at Amazon If you don't need 20000mAh, then this one is only 10000mAh and comes in an even smaller size, making it more friendly to carry in your pocket. Despite the smaller capacity, it can still fast charge devices with 25W Power Delivery with USB-C. $32.48 at Amazon

As you can see, these are two fantastic choices for Anker power banks today for Prime Day. I don't have these specific models in particular, but I have different models of Anker battery packs from the past. They charge up pretty fast and last a very long time in standby mode. They're also quite durable, and can charge up your devices quickly when you need them.

Anker is one of those brands that I trust for pretty much all of my power needs, so these Prime Day deals on its battery packs are not one to be missed. If you need more accessories for your gear, make sure to check out our other fantastic Apple Prime Day deals.