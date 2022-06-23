Ingram, who scored an Emmy nomination for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, will star alongside Natalie Portman in the series, which comes from Alma Har'el. She plays Cleo Sherwood in a role that was previously held by Lupita Nyong'o, who exited earlier this year.

As reported by Deadline , Moses Ingram has signed on to star alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming Apple TV+ series. The actress is best known for her recent role as Inquisitor Reva in the "Kenobi" series on Disney+. Ingram is replacing Lupita Nyong'o who was originally attached to star in the series but dropped out in May .

"Lady in the Lake" follows the story of Maddie Schwartz (Portman) who becomes an investigative journalist, a path that "sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram)." It is based on Laura Lippman's New York Times bestselling novel

The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

