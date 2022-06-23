What you need to know
- Moses Ingram has signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake."
- Ingram recently starred as Inquisitor Reva in the "Kenobi" series on Disney+.
- Ingram replaces Lupita Nyong'o who dropped out of the series in May.
"Lady in the Lake" has found its new star.
As reported by Deadline, Moses Ingram has signed on to star alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming Apple TV+ series. The actress is best known for her recent role as Inquisitor Reva in the "Kenobi" series on Disney+. Ingram is replacing Lupita Nyong'o who was originally attached to star in the series but dropped out in May.
Ingram, who scored an Emmy nomination for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, will star alongside Natalie Portman in the series, which comes from Alma Har'el. She plays Cleo Sherwood in a role that was previously held by Lupita Nyong'o, who exited earlier this year.
"Lady in the Lake" follows the story of Maddie Schwartz (Portman) who becomes an investigative journalist, a path that "sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram)." It is based on Laura Lippman's New York Times bestselling novel
The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.
It is still unclear when "Lady in the Lake" premiere on Apple TV+ but it is already in production. The streaming service is available on a number of devices, but if you plan to watch it on an Apple TV, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2022.
If you're looking for a good deal on an Apple TV, check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals for Prime Day 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Go on location to see how 'Prehistoric Planet' was filmed
The executive producers and film crews of "Prehistoric Planet" show you how they filmed the dinosaur series like a nature documentary is done today.
Here's everything we know about the 12-inch MacBook
Apple's 12-inch MacBook may be getting ready for a comeback. But this time it's going to have Apple silicon instead of an Intel chip.
Review: Naenka Runner Diver Sport Headphones make a real splash
These waterproof bone conduction headphones sound amazing underwater and have enough internal storage to download all your favorite audio.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.