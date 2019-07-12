In the age old question of which are the best fries, McDonald's rank right up there with the best. Well now they can be yours for free with the latest Apple Pay promotion.

Apple and McDonald's are teaming for the latest Apple Pay promotion. If you use Apple Pay in the McDonald's app on July 12, 19 and 26 and spend at minimum of $1 (before taxes and it excludes the dollar menu), you'll get a free medium order of fries.

The deal is a small one, but what's better than free fries from McDonald's?

Unfortunately, the deal is limited to the United States. If you live stateside and want some free fries, you know where it's at.