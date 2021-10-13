If you're looking for a way to smarten up your TV and you're already all-in on the Apple ecosystem, the Apple TV 4K is a logical choice. Whether you're comfortable with Apple's software already, have a huge iTunes movie library, or just want a simple, integrated experience, the Apple TV is for you.

It also makes total sense that you'd want to try and bag a saving on your Apple TV purchase as they are expensive compared to other media streamers. Thankfully, you can do just that today with a $19 discount on the 2021 Apple TV 4K. Down to $159.99 at Amazon, this is the lowest we have seen it go since its spring release.

Apple TV 4K (2021) You can snag the best discount yet on Apple's all-new Apple TV 4K at Amazon where it's $19 off. You'll see the new low price at checkout. $159.99 at Amazon

With Apple TV, you can enjoy easy access to all of the streaming services you know and love like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. The built-in Apple TV app centralizes your TV watching experience so you can eliminate the need for opening separate apps when deciding what you want to watch, or just use Siri to search across all of your apps.

In addition to TV viewing, Apple TV has access to the App Store so you can run all kinds of apps, play games from Apple Arcade, work out with Apple Fitness+, and much more.

Apple's latest streaming hardware offers 4K support, as the name suggests, so you can view your favorite shows and movies at a super crispy resolution. Beyond this, there's HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, as well as a faster A12 Bionic chip that can handle more intensive gaming.

Don't forget that redesigned Siri Remote, too! Even if you don't yet have a 4K TV, it's worth the upgrade if you can afford the price difference.