LEGO's Hidden Side building kits offer spooky, augmented reality fun for kids ages seven and up, and they're now available for purchase at Apple.

LEGO can never leave well-enough alone, which is why the company is constantly coming up with innovative ideas for its building kits, with one of the latest being the Hidden Side line, blending LEGO's classic building blocks with an app on your smartphone which utilizes augmented reality technology to make it appear as if the set is coming to life. They're coming to Apple stores just in time for Halloween too, as Hidden Side sets focus on the "chilling, creative world of ghosts", with eight sets having been revealed so far.

Each Hidden Side building set features a mystery, and once the set is built, you can start discovering clues and catching ghosts hidden within the set using the free Hidden Side AR app. Of course, you don't need the app to have as much fun with these LEGO sets as you can with any other, though the app helps add a bit of extra magic to each one.

At this time, four out of the eight Hidden Side LEGO sets are available for purchase via Apple's website, including:

There's no word on whether these sets will show up in Apple retail stores, and store pickup is not available at this time, though anything's possible once October draws closer.