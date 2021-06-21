Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to jump into HomeKit with deals on Leviton smart accessories . Control your home's lighting from your iPhone .

Turn your lights on or off from anywhere in your home or anywhere in the world! Control your lights hub-free with your iPhone or even just your voice.

This switch has a built-in dimmer, so you can not only turn your lights on and off but also make them brighter or dimmer with a request to Siri or a few taps in the Home app.

Have you been wanting to take advantage of HomeKit but feel a bit intimidated? Or are you just looking to expand your use of HomeKit with some great HomeKit light switches? It's so nice to come home to a warm, lit-up, and welcoming home after a long day. Or, set the scene for a romantic evening. You can also set up an irregular pattern of lights turning on and off when you're on vacation, so it looks like someone's home.

The second-generation Leviton Decora lineup includes light switches that do not require the use of a hub. The Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch and Smart Wi-Fi Dimmers can be installed in place of your old switches for use with your existing lights. They are easy to install since they come with pre-attached leads and are quite slim. Keep in mind that they do require ground and neutral wiring in the wall box, so make sure your home has that.

You can create scenes and set schedules in the My Leviton app. You can operate the switches manually, from within the Leviton app, the Apple Home app, or with voice assistants Siri, Alexa, or Hey Google. Since Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are integrated into the switches, there is no hub needed.