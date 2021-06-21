Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to jump into HomeKit with deals on Leviton smart accessories. Control your home's lighting from your iPhone.
Have you been wanting to take advantage of HomeKit but feel a bit intimidated? Or are you just looking to expand your use of HomeKit with some great HomeKit light switches? It's so nice to come home to a warm, lit-up, and welcoming home after a long day. Or, set the scene for a romantic evening. You can also set up an irregular pattern of lights turning on and off when you're on vacation, so it looks like someone's home.
The second-generation Leviton Decora lineup includes light switches that do not require the use of a hub. The Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch and Smart Wi-Fi Dimmers can be installed in place of your old switches for use with your existing lights. They are easy to install since they come with pre-attached leads and are quite slim. Keep in mind that they do require ground and neutral wiring in the wall box, so make sure your home has that.
You can create scenes and set schedules in the My Leviton app. You can operate the switches manually, from within the Leviton app, the Apple Home app, or with voice assistants Siri, Alexa, or Hey Google. Since Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are integrated into the switches, there is no hub needed.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with our favorite cases!
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.