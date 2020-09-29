What you need to know
- The popular Logitech Keys-to-Go keyboard has a new color option.
- The gorgeous Classic Blue is now available worldwide.
- It comes with an equally stunning orange iPhone stand.
Logitech has released a new color option for the already popular Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard. The new Classic Blue colorway is now available worldwide and it's without doubt the best color yet.
Retaining all of the same features that made the other, less excellent colors so popular, the new Classic Blue also comes with a bright orange iPhone stand. Beyond that, it's the same keyboard people have been buying and enjoying already.
Part secret weapon, part cool gadget, all-out daily essential. KEYS-TO-GO is the ultra-thin, ultra- light keyboard that lets you type whenever you're ready. Team it up with your favorite phone, tablet or media center, and there's no limit to what you can do. Break free and work anywhere
The Logitech Keys-to-Go is available right now for $65 at Amazon. If you want the new color you'll need to head on over to the official Logitech store, though.
