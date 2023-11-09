Early Black Friday Apple deals: Extend your MacBook screen space with these three 4K monitor deals

The biggest screen you can get on a MacBook of any type is 16 inches on the MacBook Pro. That, for a portable machine, is a big screen, giving you loads of room to work with on the train. When you’re at home, however, with more desk space to stretch out over, you might find yourself wishing for just a little more screen real estate to help you get more done. One of the best 4K monitors for Mac could be just what you’re looking for, with a massive range of styles and sizes for you to choose from.

From Apple’s own displays to other manufacturer's options, there are loads of ways to find more screen space for your laptop. And now, with Black Friday rapidly approaching, there are going to be loads of deals on 4K monitors so that you can save some money on a brand-new display. In fact, before the sale has even begun, there are already some good savings on our favorite monitors — here are three of the best.

Monitor savings

Apple Studio Display | $1899 $1799 at B&H Photo This is a rare discount on one of the best MacBook monitors. It’s not 4K, with a panel that has Apple’s preferred 5K resolution, but it clicks into your USB-C equipped MacBook with a single cable and then pumps out some of the best-looking content you’ve ever seen. This discount might not seem like much, but it’s a massive saving for the rarely-reduced Studio Display.

Dell SE3223Q 4K 32-inch | $364 $249 at Amazon This is more on the budget end of the spectrum, made even more affordable with a $110 saving at Amazon. This monitor is 32 inches big, so larger than the Studio display, and displays your content at that all-important 4K resolution. You’ll need a dongle for this one, however — as there’s no USB-C support on the back, unfortunately.

Philips Brilliance 27B1U7903 | $1500 $1164 at Walmart This Philips monitor is one of our favorites, and this epic $350 saving is one not to be missed. It’s a stunning professional display, with incredible color representation and a super crisp display panel. It's bright, colorful, and looks good too — what more could you want?

Where to find Black Friday Monitor deals