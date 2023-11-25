The Thunderbolt 4 Dock I use with my Mac every day has $130 slashed from its price for Cyber Monday

Sitting at my Mac each day to put together the iMore site, I simply could not do my job without the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock — and I can't recommend it enough as it gets its price slashed in the Cyber Monday sales.

A premium bit of desktop Mac kit, it usually retails at $449.95, but it's had $130 knocked off its Amazon price tag to bring it down to a phenomenal $319.96. If you're looking for a Mac dock deal, this is as good as it gets.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock | $449 $319.96 at Amazon This is as good as docking stations for Mac get. With 18 ports, Thunderbolt 4 support, 8K video output and 98W passthrough charging, the CalDigit TS4 has everything you need to turn your desk into a fully-fledged professional workstation. A $130 saving just sweetens the deal.

It's the second time this year it's been on sale, and I highly recommended it back at the Prime Day sales, and that was just for a $50 saving. But $130 off? You'd be mad to miss it — let me explain why I love it so much in depth below.

Why pick the CalDigit TS4?

So what’s special about the CalDigit TS4?

In a nutshell, if there’s a port you need, the TS4 almost certainly has it. There’s a whopping 18 ports on the CalDigit TS4, including 3x speedy Thunderbolt 4 ports and 5x USB-A. There’s also support for 8K video output, 98W fast charging, and more. Whether I’m popping in my high-impedance wired headphones into the dock, or digging an SD card out of a camera and into my MacBook Air through the TS4, the TS4 has me covered. It’s become a mainstay of my professional life.

This image does a great job of wrapping up what’s so special about the TS4 — just look at all the features it offers!

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

In my full CalDigit TS4 review , I wrapped up with these words:

“If your desk and workload demands many connection options, there’s no better docking device on the market than the CalDigit TS4. Its port selection is near perfect, its port placement is convenient, and its performance is top-notch, whether in data transfer speeds or power supplies. Of course, it’s expensive, but its convenience makes it the finishing touch to any self-respecting workstation and a great companion to the best MacBooks.”

That ‘expensive’ comment gets a little easier to bear thanks to this significant saving. I can’t recommend the TS4 highly enough, and it would boost any Mac-lover's workspace that chooses to grab it.

