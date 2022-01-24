For the fifteenth anniversary of the Apple TV, I took a look back at how the device has changed from the original 2007 model all the way to the latest Apple TV 4K and laid out what I want to see from Apple TV in 2022. Though that piece focused mainly on the hardware, it's just as important to look at tvOS, the software that powers Apple TV, a decade and a half on. With tvOS 15, Apple has seemingly refined itself into a bit of a corner with relatively little in the way of new features being added year-over-year at this point. The Apple TV software was spun out of iOS and, in the early years, served mainly to make popular iPhone and Mac experiences available on the big screen. That focus seemed to change in 2015 when, alongside the unveiling of the 4th-gen Apple TV, Apple CEO Tim Cook declared that "the future of TV is apps." While getting an App Store for the first time, tvOS also got its own name, suggesting that it would get more attention as a standalone OS. Yet, little has really changed since then and, in 2021, tvOS got a pretty minor update. Its tentpole feature, SharePlay, even arrived months late making for a pretty poor slate of new stuff for its fall launch. In 2022, I'm hoping Apple refocuses some attention on the home with a huge tvOS 16 overhaul. Rethinking the Home screen

Being a spinoff of iOS, it made total sense for tvOS to look like its mobile counterpart when it launched. Not only is that easier than reinventing the wheel for Apple, but it offered familiarity to iPhone and iPad users who could immediately take to the Apple TV's app-driven OS. The problem is, it's been stuck that way, mostly unchanged, since 2015. So, let's do away with the iOS-inspired and dated-looking grid of icons on the Apple TV Home screen. Where Apple takes tvOS 16 depends on its positioning of Apple TV in the home. There are a couple of ways Apple could take it, depending on how the company wishes to position the Apple TV in the home. If Apple wants to utilize the Apple TV's prime placement in your living room as a central hub, it could open that Home screen up for customization, allowing you to see your day at a glance, control your HomeKit devices, and get to your favorite content quickly. You can already customize your iPhone with widgets, so the larger living room display would make a perfect canvas for glanceable information when you're not using it to watch content. Your Apple TV could learn when you're most likely to sit down to watch something, too, and offer that up on a dynamic Home screen. Remember the DayView app from a few years ago? It was a superb, customizable personal dashboard app for Apple TV which I wouldn't be mad if Apple cribbed. (Incidentally, DayView's development was halted when its owner took a job at Apple.)

If instead Apple wants the best Apple TV to focus purely on the content, the TV app itself could become the de facto Home screen with just a few additions. Just commit to the TV app being the one true Home screen, surface the best content at the right time, allow for easy access to purchased media, and add tabs for apps and games. It certainly seems like the future of TV has turned out not to be apps, so there's little need to have them available at the top level, especially when searching via the TV app (or Siri) can find the content you're looking for anyway. Ever since Apple changed the Siri Remote's Home button default behavior to open the TV app, it's been a bit of a mess in terms of user experience with folks feeling like they have two Home screens to contend with. So unifying them makes sense. TV app