Animoji Karaoke is really more like Animoji or dubsmash or whatever it is we're calling lipsync these days. You play some music, you move your mouth, and your iPhone X turns it into an animated emoji singing a song.

Let's break it down.

Here's hoping Animoji karaoke becomes a thing. pic.twitter.com/oR8PXkRbff — Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 (@harrymccracken) November 1, 2017

1. Get your music

Before you can sync a single lip, you need some music. You can't just play music on your iPhone X. It's automatically stopped when you bring up the Animoji interface. So, you need a secondary source for your tunes. It can be another phone or iPads or computer, or anything that can play music loud enough for your iPhone to pick it up.

2. Know your lyrics

To mouth the words for your Animoji jam, you need to know the words. Whatever device you're using to play the music on, pull the lyrics up on as well. Read through them once or twice, and then keep them in sight if you need them while smashing your dub.

3. Get your Animoji on

Animoji lives inside iMessage. Go there, start a new message, tap the iMessage app icon, and choose Animoji. Then choose the style of Animoji you want.

Don't switch to fullscreen mode. The record putting with overlap your Animoji too much to make a clean edit with later. Stick to the half-screen, in-line version.

4. Choose your time

If you're happy with 10 seconds or less, you can start your song, hit the record button in iMessage, lipsync away, and then send the Anomoji as a message.

If you want 10 seconds or more, you'll need to use the screen recorder. Swipe down from the right "horn" to bring up Control Center, tap on the Screen Recorder button, and then swipe Control Center away again. Start your song, smash your dub, and the stop then click the Side button when you're done. (That ends the screen recording cleanly.)

6. Edit your Animoji

You can pull your Animoji file into iMovie on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac — or whatever your favorite video editing app is — so you can do things like overlay a clean copy of the music or add multiple Animoji for duets or group songs.

In iMovie, drop in the main clip, then drop the next clip on top of it, then switch that next clip to split screen. Use the crop menu to size both to fit, and you should be off and jamming.

7. Share your smash!

Once you have your completed Animoji Karaoke, you can share it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, or wherever else silly internet fun lives.

Bonus: Next level it

If you can sing or have musical talent, why settle for lipsync when you can do real Karaoke with your own voice or even full-on original songs? Get comfortable with the dub smash, by all means, but don't stop there if you don't want to!