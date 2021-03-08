Apple will hold a special event on March 23. That's according to leaker Jon Prosser, with new hardware set to be outed.

Likely to be recorded and streamed online, the March 23 event could finally see the arrival of the heavily-rumored AirTags, while Prosser also says that a trusted source believes that new iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV hardware could be on the agenda. All three products are said to be "ready" although that could mean almost anything.

Updated info from a reliable source 👇



Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV



Take that however you’d like... — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

While AirTags have been rumored for well over a year at this point, they do seem more imminent now than ever before. Code in recent iOS betas suggests AirTags are coming, while a new tab in the iOS 14.5 Find My app also points to a likely tracker launch sooner rather than later. The same tab will also be used for third-party accessories from the likes of Belkin, however.

In terms of an iPad Pro and AirPods refresh, both have been rumored with the former having recently appeared in images. Both the earbuds and tablet are due a refresh and Prosser suggests we could see that before month's end.

Apple TV is a whole different beast, however. Very, very overdue, a new Apple TV could take various forms with many hoping a Fire TV Stick-like device is in Apple's future. The more the company tries to promote Apple TV+, the more a low-cost streaming stick makes sense. These are the best Apple TVs the company has to offer right now.

With Apple likely to continue its streak of virtual events I'd expect us to learn of the exact date and time next week. Assuming March 23 really is the day we've been waiting for.