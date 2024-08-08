Apple announces MLB "Friday Night Baseball" schedule for 2024 season — free to watch for Apple TV Plus subscribers

Baseball fans, are you ready? Friday Night Baseball returns to Apple TV Plus next month and September’s schedule has been announced.

Fans in over 60 countries can watch two regular season Major League Baseball (MLB) matchups every Friday starting with the Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals on September 6, followed by the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres later that same evening.

The broadcasts will include fantastic announcers and analysts including Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

If you own a good home entertainment system like an Apple TV 4K and HomePods for Spatial Audio, you can take advantage of the coverage’s immersive 5.1 sound during the streams, too. Alongside the incredible sound offering, MLB coverage on Apple TV Plus will feature “state-of-the-art cameras to present vivid live-action shots.”

Apple TV Plus is available for $9.99/month and includes some of the best TV shows and movies on any streaming platform. Whether you want to watch Killers of the Flower Moon, Severance, or chill with some buddies to watch baseball on a Friday night, Apple TV Plus has you covered.

Looking for the full schedule? You can find all of the Friday Night Baseball matches broadcast on Apple TV Plus this September below:

MLB September Schedule on Apple TV Plus

Friday, September 6

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

8 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 13

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 20

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET