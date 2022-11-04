Apple TV 4K (2022) preorders begin to arrive to customers

The first Apple TV 4K (2022) preorders are getting into their owners' hands.

The new Apple TV lineup officially releases in stores and online on Friday, November 4. While most of us still have to wait for Friday to roll around, it is already that day in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and more. Customers in those countries have begun to receive delivery of their new iPhones and have taken to social media to share them with the world.

Customers took to social media to share photos of their brand-new Apple TV 4K:

Hello, new Apple TV 4K! You look mahhhvelous! @Apple @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/LnvkTKDy2uNovember 4, 2022

A cerrar la semana con otro unbox.Apple TV 4K 2022 pic.twitter.com/fxeAQb6e10November 4, 2022

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their new Apple TV 4K through delivery methods that drop the new streaming box on their doorstep. Next in line will be customers in Australia, but Apple does have a retail presence in the country so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new iPhones at their local stores.

What are the features of the new Apple TV 4K?

The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K is the best value that Apple has released for the streaming box yet. In addition to the USB-C upgrade on the Siri Remote, Apple is packing some additional upgrades into the new Apple TV 4K. The new Apple TV 4K, instead of rocking that out-of-hand $200 price point, now starts at just $129.

While that configuration features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+, the $149 version goes even further by getting a storage boost to 128GB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support.

Apple has had a busy fall. In addition to the Apple TV 4K (2022), the company also released a new 10th-generation iPad and M2 iPad Pro models through press releases. The company also launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2, and AirPods Pro 2 throughout September and October.

Now that it is Friday, November 4 in New Zealand, Australia, and elsewhere, customers across the world will begin to receive their new Apple TV 4K over the next twenty-four hours. It might not be Apple TV day yet in your country, but it will be soon enough!

