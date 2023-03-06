Apple TV and MLS could get their own Netflix Drive to Survive-style documentary series

Apple TV and Major League Soccer (MLS) fans could get a new documentary series similar to that of F1's Drive to Survive, according to a new report.

Drive to Survive has proven hugely popular for streaming outfit Netflix. Now the MLS has signed a deal with Box to Box Films, the team behind creating the series that put F1 on the map across the United States.

A new report says that the deal will see Box to Box Films "produce content and possibly a documentary about the league."

Going for goal

The Athletic (opens in new tab), citing an interview with MLS deputy commissioner Gary Stevenson, says that the collaboration between the MLS and Box to Box Films is still in the early stages. However, it's thought that any content created would likely air on Apple TV.

Apple recently signed a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal that will see MLS Season Pass available exclusively via the Apple TV app. Subscribers can watch on the Apple TV 4K box, while the app is also available on a host of other devices. The season pass is also cheaper to Apple TV Plus customers.

Now, it's said that a Drive to Survive-style documentary could also come to the app as well. The Netflix show features behind-the-scenes access to areas that would otherwise be off-limits, while teams and their drivers are also made available in ways that they wouldn't normally be. Something similar could well work for MLS, too.

Similar documentary shows have proven popular in other sports including golf and tennis, but The Athletic warns that it's still early days for the deal. "The many documentaries have come with different levels of editorial independence, and there are not yet details on the arrangement between MLS and Box to Box," it reports. "It’s also unclear how many of the league’s clubs would be featured on a potential show."

Don't yet have anything to watch the MLS Season Pass on? The Apple TV 4K is one of the best around, but it isn't cheap. There are plenty of less costly Apple TV alternatives, however, including the Fire TV stick from Amazon. The Apple TV app is also available for most smart televisions and game consoles.