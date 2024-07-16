Apple TV probably won't be the home of the FIFA Club World Cup after all, despite rumors of a likely streaming deal
That's one soccer tournament that won't be on Apple TV.
Rumors that Apple could be ready to announce a deal to stream the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup globally via the Apple TV app might have been premature, with the rights now likely to go elsewhere.
There had been claims that Apple and FIFA were in talks over a global streaming deal that would be worth less than $1 billion for the 2025 event that will kick off in less than a year's time, but a new report notes that the soccer governing body has now opened the tournament to tender, allowing other media companies to put their case — and their wallets — forward for consideration.
Specifically, the media rights covering the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East & North Africa regions now have an official invitation to tender open to companies who want to show the games live, suggesting that a global deal with Apple is less likely than ever.
Game off
The New York Times'-owned The Athletic reports that FIFA is now looking beyond Apple, saying in a statement that the tender process will allow it “to select the entity, or entities, that are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments on a global, regional, or territory-specific basis”. Companies looking to get involved have until August 20 to submit their proposals.
Apple had been tipped to take the global rights in much the same way it did when it signed a 10-year $2.5 billion deal to stream Major League Soccer to the world. That deal means that MLS Season Pass is only available via the Apple TV app, for a fee, but some FIFA sponsorship partners were concerned that putting the Club World Cup behind a similar paywall may impact its availability to those unwilling, or unable, to subscribe.
