Get a free 1-month MLS Season Pass trial right here

Apple is now offering a free one-month trial for the MLS Season Pass subscription for those who want to see what all the fuss is about.

The subscription will automatically renew once the free month is complete, with an MLS Season Pass subscription selling for $14.99 per month — or $12.99 per month if you're an Apple TV Plus customer.

Those who want to take advantage of the free trial have plenty of time to do it, thankfully. Apple says that the trial runs through October 31, 2023, which means that you have plenty of time to get involved.

Must-watch soccer

The free trial was first spotted by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) and gives viewers access to every match with no blackouts in sight. You'll of course need an Apple ID and to do your soccer-watching via the Apple TV app, whether that's on the Apple TV 4K or not. There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives if you'd prefer to watch on something a little less spendy, too, while game consoles and smart televisions are also good options.

As for the MLS Season Pass itself, it's been around since February and is just one example of Apple's newfound focus on sports. It also offers MLB games as well, while it's said that Apple is working on a potential deal to stream Premier League games. Plans to pick up NFL games were ultimately unsuccessful, however.

Want to get involved and take advantage of the free one-month MLS Season Pass trial? Just click through this link (opens in new tab) and sign up. Remember that you'll automatically be charged for future months should you not cancel before that free trial comes to an end. Of course, if you enjoy the games you might well want to continue watching which is probably the whole point of the trial, really.