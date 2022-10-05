How to watch season two of Get Rolling with Otis on Apple TV Plus

The second season of Get Rolling with Otis is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Season two of the animated series, which features nine new episodes, are all streaming now on Apple's streaming service. The second season continues to tell the story of Otis the Tractor and all of his friends on the Long Hill Dairy Farm.

This animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they are feeling, and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.

You can check out the trailer for season two on Twitter below:

Based on the bestselling book series by Loren Long, hang out with Otis the tractor and all his new friends in all new episodes of #GetRollingWithOtis, out now on Apple TV+.

Official Trailer - Get Rolling with Otis Season 2Based on the bestselling book series by Loren Long, hang out with Otis the tractor and all his new friends in all new episodes of #GetRollingWithOtis, out now on Apple TV+https://t.co/aKVdidCWt5 pic.twitter.com/7CNK1jPuNVOctober 3, 2022 See more

