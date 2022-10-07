How to watch season two of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show on Apple TV Plus
Season two of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Season two of the series, which once again stars Jack McBrayer, will continue to follow Jack, "one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents." Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Kumail Nanjiani, and more will guest star in the new season:
Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”).
Season two brings countless renowned guest stars to Clover Grove including Tony Hale (“The Mysterious Benedict Society”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), D’Arcy Carden (“A League of Their Own”), Kristen Schaal (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Beth Dover (“Orange Is the New Black”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Emily V. Gordon (“Little America”) and music from American rock band, OK Go.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out on YouTube below:
How to watch Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
The first and second seasons of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
