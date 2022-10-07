How to watch season two of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show on Apple TV Plus

The second season of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Season two of the series, which once again stars Jack McBrayer, will continue to follow Jack, "one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents." Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Kumail Nanjiani, and more will guest star in the new season:

Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”).

Season two brings countless renowned guest stars to Clover Grove including Tony Hale (“The Mysterious Benedict Society”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), D’Arcy Carden (“A League of Their Own”), Kristen Schaal (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Beth Dover (“Orange Is the New Black”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Emily V. Gordon (“Little America”) and music from American rock band, OK Go.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out on YouTube below:

