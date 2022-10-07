How to watch season two of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV Plus

The second season of The Problem with Jon Stewart is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Season two of the Emmy-nominated series, which once again stars the acclaimed Jon Stewart, will feature six episodes in total. Each episode will debut weekly starting on Friday, October 7.

Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series will feature tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.

The WGA-nominated series “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

You can check out the trailer for season two on YouTube below:

There is also a companion podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts below:

How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

The first and second seasons of The Problem with Jon Stewart are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.