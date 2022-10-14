How to watch Shantaram, a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam, on Apple TV Plus

Shantaram is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new series, which stars Charlie Hunnam, follows the story of a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) who is "looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay."

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produces. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

You can check out the trailer for the new drama series on YouTube below:

How to watch Shantaram on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Shantaram is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.