No, Jason Sudeikis did not just confirm Ted Lasso season 4 but he and Brendan Hunt confirmed the writing team plan to get together potentially for 'one more last time'

Ted Lasso Star Jason Sudeikis just got the hopes of millions of fans up, only to dash them immediately. Speaking to Variety at the Golden Globes, he raised eyebrows with only a few words — "a bunch of our writers are getting together next week" — only for those eyebrows to go straight back down as he continued his interview.

The phrase above made a few fans excited for the potential of a season four or spinoff, including our very own news editor Stephen , and, given his wording, this is understandable. Writers for a hit show like this being in a room could lead to the potential of more Ted Lasso, though Sudeikis confirmed the team is just getting together to drink and eat.

Brendan Hunt, in that same interview, confirms that it is purely to celebrate the end of the show, as it might be the only time they’re in the same place together. He says they’re meeting for “one more last time” as “This might not be a thing that happens again”.

A glimmer of hope — iMore’s take

Yes, Ted Lasso has not yet confirmed a season four, and, in fact, Brendan Hunt told Entertainment Tonight that it is “The end of the road”. They are meeting up to celebrate the show but it is mostly the writing team. This doesn’t mean season four will happen but something else could with a team of such talented creatives.

When Nischelle Turner, the interviewer, asks for “a glimmer of hope” on a new season, Sudeikis tells her, “I felt all three seasons of that show were, for me at least, a glimmer of hope”. Brendan Hunt then says “We have not ruled anything out”. Though the dinner could just involve reminiscing and drinks, the fact that he didn’t rule out more writing leaves room for them to explore the show further in some form.

Tim Cook has expressed interest in Ted Lasso season four on Apple TV Plus but he could get something entirely new instead if the writers decide to do so.