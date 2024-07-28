Silo Season 2 gets a release date, and it's closer than Severance

One of Apple TV Plus' best shows, Silo, just got a big update for anyone hooked after the conclusion of season 1 - and it's good news all around.

Revealed at Comic-Con 2024 yesterday, Silo Season 2 will debut on November 15 on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes streaming weekly through January. The season will be comprised of ten episodes.

Viewers can also expect Steve Zahn, previously of The White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones to make an appearance in the next season, adding to an existing cast that already includes the likes of executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Rashida Jones.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV's big 2024

Apple's upcoming TV and movie slate is starting to look much more full, with Matt Damon's movie The Instigators arriving next month, and the likes of Slow Horses kicking off its fourth season in September.

Where's Wander arrives in October, and now Silo has slotted in nicely for November alongside Blitz, before Severance starts 2025 off by seemingly becoming the most expensive TV show ever when its second season kicks off.

How are you feeling about Apple TV Plus' offerings? If you've not checked it out, we covered a new deal to net you a three-month subscription in conjunction with Twitch.

