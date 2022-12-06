Slow Horses earns Apple TV Plus its first UK Writers' Guild award nomination

Slow Horses is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around and now it's up for an award to prove it. The show is the first Apple TV Plus offering to be nominated for an award from the Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB.)

The award, for the show's first episode of its very first season called Failure's Contagious," has been nominated under the Best Long Form TV Drama category. The episode was written by Will Smith, a name perhaps best known for his work on the popular TV show Veep.

The category has three nominations with the other two being The Responder and This is Going to Hurt.

The award nominations were announced on the WGGB (opens in new tab) website and were first spotted by AppleInsider (opens in new tab). WGGB General Secretary Ellie Peers said that that the nominations celebrate people "whose work has kept us entertained and informed, and uplifted our spirits through the astonishing breadth and depth of their work."

The winners of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain awards will be announced at an event in London on January 16, 2023.

While Apple TV Plus hasn't been short of awards thanks to shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show alongside movies like CODA, this is another first for a streamer that has come from nowhere to create some of the very best content available to stream today.

The first season of Slow Horses is available to stream on Apple TV Plus right now, with the second season having just premiered on December 2. There's already a third season confirmed, too.

Apple TV Plus is available to stream for $6.99 per month after a recent price hike, and is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That bundle includes other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, too.