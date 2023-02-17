T-Mobile just gave its customers Apple TV MLS Season Pass for free

U.S. carrier T-Mobile has announced that it is giving all subscribers free access to the new Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

The announcement, which happened via a YouTube video, also includes free access for Metro by T-Mobile customers as well. The MLS Season Pass would normally cost $99 per year, giving viewers access to every live regular-season match as well as all MLS Cup playoff matches. The League Cup is also included, with no blackouts to speak of.

The new freebie will be available as part of T-Mobile's "On Us" offering beginning February 21 via the company's T-Mobile Tuesdays app, the company confirmed.

“T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation, and Experience at T-Mobile. “With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”

The MLS Season Pass can be watched on just about any device via the Apple TV app. That includes the Apple TV 4K (the best Apple TV to date, by the way) as well as a host of streaming sticks and smart televisions, not to mention game consoles. You can check out our list of the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app if you need to pick one up, by the way.

Not to be confused with Apple TV Plus, the Apple TV app offers access to content bought and rented via iTunes as well as the aforementioned streaming service. It also includes support for Apple TV channels that allows people to subscribe to other streaming services via Apple's payment systems.