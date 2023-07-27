This Apple TV Plus show won't be impacted by ongoing actor strikes as filming continues

Fans of the Apple TV Plus thriller Tehran can look forward to more episodes of the show arriving sooner rather than later, it seems. Unlike those who prefer some other hit shows across the entire industry.

With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike against Hollywood Studios having kicked off on July 14, many shows and movies have been impacted by this, as well as another strike initiated by writers. Actors are simply not working right now, but a new report notes that an interim agreement program has now been initiated that allows some actors to work.

A number of productions are now able to continue work, including Tehran.

More Tehran on the way

Deadline reports that SAG-AFTRA has "launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming."

As a result, Apple TV Plus can continue to work on Tehran while a number of other productions are also back on track. Actors that are now able to continue working outside of the wider strikes include some big names such as Anne Hathaway, Glenn Close, and Dakota Fanning.

This is good news for fans of Tehran, but those waiting for Silo season 2 could have to wait while Foundation season 3 is another that has been impacted by the ongoing strikes. Foundation season 2 has only just arrived of course, while Silo has proven to be hugely popular and viewers will no doubt already be waiting for that second season to drop.

As for what comes next, nobody knows. But there is thankfully plenty of content to watch on Apple TV Plus already. You can stream that content on just about anything including Apple's own Apple TV box. Otherwise, there are plenty of Apple TV alternatives if you're looking for something a little less spendy.