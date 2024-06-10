This wild Apple TV Plus trailer proves it's the best deal in streaming

WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

Apple TV Plus is on the cusp of celebrating its five-year anniversary and an ad in Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote shows it has truly cemented its place among the streaming giants in that short time.

In just a few minutes, Apple goes through many of its biggest hits on the platform, alongside what is expected next. Though it has not yet been uploaded as a separate video, go to 5:10 in the WWDC 2024 video below to watch it in all its glory.

"The best in entertainment"

Coming out of the gates swinging, Tim Cook announced Apple TV Plus has placed at the very top of the list for highest-rated original programs in the last three years in a row. Cook then showed that Apple TV Plus knocks out Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more in original programming, celebrating the Emmy, Oscar, and BAFTA awards its shows and movies have received.

This is followed up with nods to excellent originals like Killers of the Flower Moon, Masters of the Air, Shrinking, Severance, and so much more. This isn't just Apple patting itself on the back (though it is that too), it is also solidifying that a new season of Pachinko, Silo, Severance, and more is on the way, alongside movies like Fly Me to the Moon, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Woody Harrelson.

The best Apple TV Plus TV shows are enthralling and urge you to click "Next episode" at the end and the best Apple TV Plus movies are filled with award winners. Though its backlog isn't as large as other streaming services, its original movies and shows take a well-deserved spotlight in this trailer. If you haven't renewed that subscription, now might be the perfect time.

