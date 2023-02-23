Best beats headphones in 2023

First created by Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre and now owned and made by Apple, Beats has some epic headphones under its belt. With some of the best in-ear buds in the Beats fit Pro to some seriously cool over-ear noise cancelers with the Beats Studio3, there’s a pair of Beats for everyone. But which Beats are the best for you, and why would you even want a pair?

With so many options available, it can be a little tricky to work out which ones you want, how much you want to spend, and what kind of features you’re looking for.

This guide will talk you through the Beats lineup, and which ones you should consider if you’re looking for a pair of the best wireless headphones.

Our pick for the best Beats is the Beats Studio 3 headphones. They are super solid in their design, with great over-ear noise-canceling, plus you’ll love their super useful case. They might feel a little plasticky, but they’re a solid option in the Beats range.

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

Beats Studio 3 Best All-rounders Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications ANC: Yes Battery life: 44 hours (ANC off) Weight: 215g Form factor: Over-ear closed back Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Woodwind Brasswind (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good noise canceling + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - Build quality not up to par - Micro USB charging

The Beats Studio 3 are at the top of the Beats range and come with some epic features. They’re big and comfortable, the noise canceling is good, and they sound pretty decent too. They’re the top of the Beats tree for a reason, and you won’t wonder why if you pick a pair up.

The all-plastic build doesn’t detract too much from the experience either, as those big earcups are soft, foamy, and comfortable. They might not match up to some of the more expensive options out there, especially when compared to something like AirPods Max, but they’re comfy over long listening periods. They fold up into a very nice carry case though, so they’ve got that over their Apple cousins already.

The noise canceling is fine, although it’s now fallen behind some of the newer headphones on the block. It’ll still block the noise out, however, and you'll be perfectly fine on the bus or at a coffee house. It’s the button-based interface that’s great here though, as it’s so much more reliable than the touch interfaces you’ll find on other over-ear headphones, like Sony’s XM5 headphones. If you can put up with the depth and loud ‘click’ when you press a button, you’ll see how much less annoying it is than accidentally skipping three tracks when you brush an earcup on headphones that rely on touch-based controls.

The sound quality is not going to leave you with any complaints, and you’ll be surprised to notice that it’s not super bass heavy either. Instead, they’re a lot more neutral and natural sounding, albeit a little thin in the higher ranges. They obviously sound their strongest when pumping out hip-hop, but fans of other genres aren’t going to be left wanting.

Read the Beats Studio 3 review

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

Beats Studio Buds Best for a deal Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications ANC: Yes Battery life: 15 hours Weight: 58g total, 5g buds Form factor: In-ear wireless Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + They're tiny + Really well priced Reasons to avoid - Sub-par battery life - Very easy to lose

These little guys and their relatively low price are some of the most impressive small earbuds that you’ll find. They may not have the AirPods Pro H1 chip like their bigger brothers in the Beats stable, but their sonic performance outperforms their price and size more than you might expect.

They’re very tiny. Drop them in the wrong place and lose them forever type tiny. But they’re also comfortable, and the seal within the ear means they make pretty good earplugs even with them turned off. The noise canceling is ok, but it’s not going to outperform the likes of the AirPods Pro or even the Beats Fit Pro.

Sound-wise they’re more impressive than you might think. Again, the new Beats sound signature seems to be more neutral, with less bass than the Beats Buds of yesteryear. They’re not going to sound as good as something way more expensive, but they’re impressive enough to raise an eyebrow. Battery life could be better, however. They’re only going to last you around 5 hours of listening time, and the case only extends that to 15.

But when they’re only $150, and frequently down to $100 thanks to holiday deals such as Black Friday and Prime Day, then these become a little more tempting than perhaps even the AirPods 2.

Read the Beats Studio Buds review

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

Beats Fit Pro Best for exercising Our expert review: Specifications ANC: Yes Battery life: 24 hours Weight: 61g total, 6g buds Form factor: In-ear wireless Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great colors + Reasonable battery life Reasons to avoid - Can get uncomfortable when wearing for long periods - A little too expensive

The Beats Fit Pro are Beats’ take on AirPods Pro, and they succeed pretty well in that mission. The Fit Pros might not sound as good as AirPods Pro, but they still offer noise canceling and a great in-ear fit.

These are the Beats to go for if you like to go to the gym every day. They feature these little ear clips on the outside of each bud, which keep your buds in even when you’re doing miles on a treadmill, or even running up a mountain. After a while, this can get a little uncomfortable, but they’ll easily last a full exercise session.

Sound-wise you’ll find them acceptable. They don’t sound as good as the frankly exemplary AirPods Pro 2, but they’ll play your music and you won’t be too bothered about how the AirPods might sound better.

One of the coolest parts of the Beats Fit Pro though is the range of colors. There are the original black and white ones, but now there are the Kim K collab versions, as well as the new Neon colors. Each is unique, cool, and all kinds of fun.

Read the Beats Fit Pro review

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

Beats PowerBeats Pro Best AirPods Pro alternatives Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications ANC: Yes Battery life: 24 hours Weight: 130g total, 21g buds Form factor: In-ear wireless Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Secure, over ear hook + Sound fantastic Reasons to avoid - They are large - Expensive

These are the flagship in ears from Beats, and they’re a stellar headphone option. They come in some cool colors, and they’re pretty comfortable to boot.

They feature the same noise-canceling chip as the first-generation AirPods Pro, and they hook up to your iPhone in the same way as Apple’s headphones. They sound pretty good too, with our review calling them an ‘incredible audio experience in earphones’.

They hook around your ear to stay in place, so they’re pretty good if you’re a bit more active too. There’s a button on the outside rather than a touch panel, while there are several buds in different sizes, found inside its packaging to make sure you can find a good fit for your ears.

The case they come in is a little more awkwardly shaped than that of some of their siblings, but it’ll still fit in your pocket. Battery life from that case is good too, with 9 hours in the buds plus a further 15 from the charging case. They’re a great alternative to the AirPods Pro, although they’re a bit pricey at $220.

Read the Beats PowerBeats Pro review

The best Beats

Why you can trust iMore Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

We love Beat’s headphones and Buds, and they make great alternatives to Apple’s AirPods line. As we said toward the start, the Beats Studio 3 are our pick for the best Beats, but the other models also make for really great options if you’re after some incredible headphones for on-the-go.

The Studio Buds give you an excellent experience for a little less money and the likes of the PowerBeats are great alternatives to Apples AirPods Pro. There really is a pair of Beats for everyone. If you'd rather have some of Apple's buds, we know where to find the best AirPods deals.