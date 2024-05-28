Brand new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker leaked in full — but those hoping for a design change will be left disappointed
There's not much new here.
One of the first steps to getting a new device to market is perhaps one of the most boring steps — getting it approved by various communications boards all over the world so that it doesn’t, like, interfere with local air traffic control. What’s fun for us, however, is that the process often gives us naughty glimpses into a product before it's announced.
Just like the as-yet-unreleased new Beats Pill, which, as noticed by 91mobiles, has just gone through the Taiwanese NCC process — and there are some funky images to show off what it looks like for a fresh glimpse at the reborn Bluetooth speaker.
That looks… an awful lot like a Pill
If you follow basketball or Formula 1, then you’ve already seen what the speaker looks like, hanging from the fingers of sportsmen like Lebron James and Daniel Ricciardo. If you’re uninterested in sports, then there’s one thing you need to know about the latest Bluetooth speaker from Beats: It looks an awful lot like the old speakers we used to get prior to the line’s discontinuation in 2022.
In this case, we have a black, pill-shaped speaker with a Beats logo on it. There’s some more information in the NCC filing though, although most of it at this point is expected. There’s a USB-C charging port on the back, and the speaker will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. There’s a lanyard slot too, so you can hang it from your finger for those full-body Instagram glamor shots.
We already know that the speaker is going to come in a range of colors thanks to an iOS leak — Black, Gold, and Red. We’ve also learned that there are going to be physical buttons. The only things we now don’t know about the speaker are the release date and the way that the speaker sounds.
Apple seems to bringing its Beats brand back from the brink, as it refreshes the entire line. Last year, we saw the Beats Studio Pro headphones launch alongside the Beats Studio Buds+, and more recently, we’ve got the Beats Solo 4 and lower-priced Solo Buds. The Beats Pill would round out the line, bringing a Bluetooth speaker back to the line — and who knows where we’ll go from there.
