Disappointing evening for Apple as Apple TV Plus scoops one award at the 75th Emmys — 14 losses on the night

Apple TV Plus won’t have much to write home about after the 75th Emmy Awards last night, receiving one award from the streaming service’s 15 main category nominations.

Last year’s Emmy Awards were canceled due to the screenwriter’s strikes that came to an agreement in December.

Paul Walter Hauser won “OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE” for his role in Black Bird, a miniseries set in prison in which he stars as Larry Hall, a convicted serial killer.

The win comes off the back of Apple TV Plus’ 9 Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, meaning Apple won 10 awards from its total 54 Emmy nominations. While that may not sound too bleak, the one main award starkly contrasts Apple’s huge showing at the 74th Emmy Awards in 2022 where Ted Lasso won four major awards (a major award constitutes program, acting, directing, and writing).

Ted Lasso was nominated for eight awards on the night, taking home zero. Combined, Apple TV Plus’ most successful production this year is Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which won four Creative Arts Emmys.

HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear were the biggest winners on the night, each taking home six awards, while Netflix’s Beef won five.

Not the first award season disappointment

Earlier this week, Apple had similar success (or lack thereof) at the Critic’s Choice Awards, scooping just one prize out of 16 nominations. Billy Crudup won “BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES” for his role as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show.

While the awards aren’t necessarily going Apple’s way this year, there will still be hope that Apple TV Plus can grab some Academy Award nominations when they are revealed on January 25. Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the best movies on Apple TV Plus and is sure to get recognition for Martin Scorsese’s epic telling of the Osage Indian murders.

Despite a lack of success on the TV series front at award ceremonies this year, the best shows on Apple TV Plus are still worth your time, including Severance, which is set to return for a second season in the near future.