Disappointing evening for Apple as Apple TV Plus scoops one award at the 75th Emmys — 14 losses on the night
Just the one.
Apple TV Plus won’t have much to write home about after the 75th Emmy Awards last night, receiving one award from the streaming service’s 15 main category nominations.
Last year’s Emmy Awards were canceled due to the screenwriter’s strikes that came to an agreement in December.
Paul Walter Hauser won “OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE” for his role in Black Bird, a miniseries set in prison in which he stars as Larry Hall, a convicted serial killer.
The win comes off the back of Apple TV Plus’ 9 Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, meaning Apple won 10 awards from its total 54 Emmy nominations. While that may not sound too bleak, the one main award starkly contrasts Apple’s huge showing at the 74th Emmy Awards in 2022 where Ted Lasso won four major awards (a major award constitutes program, acting, directing, and writing).
Ted Lasso was nominated for eight awards on the night, taking home zero. Combined, Apple TV Plus’ most successful production this year is Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which won four Creative Arts Emmys.
HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear were the biggest winners on the night, each taking home six awards, while Netflix’s Beef won five.
Not the first award season disappointment
Earlier this week, Apple had similar success (or lack thereof) at the Critic’s Choice Awards, scooping just one prize out of 16 nominations. Billy Crudup won “BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES” for his role as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show.
While the awards aren’t necessarily going Apple’s way this year, there will still be hope that Apple TV Plus can grab some Academy Award nominations when they are revealed on January 25. Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the best movies on Apple TV Plus and is sure to get recognition for Martin Scorsese’s epic telling of the Osage Indian murders.
Despite a lack of success on the TV series front at award ceremonies this year, the best shows on Apple TV Plus are still worth your time, including Severance, which is set to return for a second season in the near future.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers