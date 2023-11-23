Experts love it — why this LG OLED for under $900 is the Black Friday TV deal to beat
One of the best TVs ever!
The LG C3 series of OLED TVs is renowned for being some of the best televisions ever made, and you can buy one today for under $900 thanks to this outrageous Black Friday deal.
Don't take it from me, our friends at the world-renowned What Hi-Fi? made the 42-inch LG C3 one of the magazine's prestigious award winners for 2023. What Hi-Fi? said the TV is "Sharp, solid, and detailed without exaggeration."
With 25% off for Black Friday, the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is $896, down from $1,196. You'll be hard-pressed to find any television under $900 with as good an image as this OLED display, providing incredible blacks and a beautiful picture. Your Apple TV Plus content will look amazing, and it's the perfect time, considering Ridley Scott's Napoleon and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will be hitting the service very soon.
Where to find the best Black Friday TV deals
The best TV of the year is under $900
LG C3 Series 42-Inch Class OLED |
$1,196 $896 at Amazon
The LG C3 Series are regarded as some of the best-in-class 4K TVs on the market, with OLED and 120Hz refresh rates to boost. The biggest saving is on the 77-inch model, but there are savings on the entire lineup to be had, right down to the cheapest 42-inch model.
- TV deals: Walmart | Samsung | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Streaming deals: Disney+ | Max | Sling | Fubo | Peacock | Paramount+
The LG C3 is one of the best televisions out there for gaming, thanks to LG's Game Dashboard which "ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing."
Not only is the TV brilliant for anyone looking to play games in their living room, the High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities will make any movie night at home look far better than your local cinema.
This is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to purchase a new television this Black Friday. If you're looking for a larger television, the LG C3 is on sale in other sizes, such as the 77-inch, which is currently $1,000 off.
