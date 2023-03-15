Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are getting an Apple TV Plus comedy
Alright alright alright...
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are getting an Apple TV Plus comedy series created by Emmy Award-winning David West Read ('Schitt's Creek').
The company announced the new 10-episode, half-hour comedy that will see Harrelson and McConaughey reunited after their stints in True Detective and EDtv.
"The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas," an Apple press release states. (opens in new tab)
Coming soon
The untitled comedy doesn't yet have a release date, but it will be produced by Skydance Television, marking another collaboration between the studio and Apple TV Plus, a combo that has already given the marvelous 'Foundation'.
The news comes the week of the hotly-anticipated debut of Ted Lasso Season 3. The acclaimed comedy enters its final season and will see AFC Richmond back in the Premier League competing against rival outfit West Ham United and Lasso's estranged assistant, Coach Nate. The first episode is live and the rest will drop weekly on a Wednesday thereafter.
Apple is also expanding its TV Plus offerings with live sport, including a new MLS Season Pass available on Apple TV that is cheaper for TV Plus subscribers, and a rumored return of Friday Night Baseball in 2023.
Apple's slate of original content has picked up more than 1,400 award nominations and 345 wins. This week it picked up an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse', following up on its scoop for Best Picture with CODA last year.
Apple has gone all out promoting Ted Lasso Season 3 with new merchandise for sale and even a Ted Lasso ice cream flavor that iMore got to try earlier this month.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.