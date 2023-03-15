Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are getting an Apple TV Plus comedy series created by Emmy Award-winning David West Read ('Schitt's Creek').

The company announced the new 10-episode, half-hour comedy that will see Harrelson and McConaughey reunited after their stints in True Detective and EDtv.

"The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas," an Apple press release states. (opens in new tab)

Coming soon

The untitled comedy doesn't yet have a release date, but it will be produced by Skydance Television, marking another collaboration between the studio and Apple TV Plus, a combo that has already given the marvelous 'Foundation'.

The news comes the week of the hotly-anticipated debut of Ted Lasso Season 3. The acclaimed comedy enters its final season and will see AFC Richmond back in the Premier League competing against rival outfit West Ham United and Lasso's estranged assistant, Coach Nate. The first episode is live and the rest will drop weekly on a Wednesday thereafter.

Apple is also expanding its TV Plus offerings with live sport, including a new MLS Season Pass available on Apple TV that is cheaper for TV Plus subscribers, and a rumored return of Friday Night Baseball in 2023.

Apple's slate of original content has picked up more than 1,400 award nominations and 345 wins. This week it picked up an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse', following up on its scoop for Best Picture with CODA last year.

Apple has gone all out promoting Ted Lasso Season 3 with new merchandise for sale and even a Ted Lasso ice cream flavor that iMore got to try earlier this month.