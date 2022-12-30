New Apple TV Plus Shows coming in 2023: 8 must-see new shows arriving next year

When it comes to new shows, 2022 has been a stellar year for Apple TV Plus.

There have been an array of brilliant debuts, with the likes of Severance, Slow Horses, Bad Sisters, Shining Girls, and Pachinko all earning rave reviews. As well as that, the likes of For All Mankind, The Mosquito Coast and See all returned in style.

Apple TV Plus may not have the biggest catalog, but when it comes to quality control, there's no streamer who has delivered so many critical hits with so few missteps.

Remember, if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, or Mac, you'll get a free Apple TV Plus trial offer for three months and it is most definitely worth giving the free trial a go.

To check out all the streaming service has to offer, you can watch on your Apple TV 4K or any smart TV or streaming stick. In addition, you can watch on your best iPhone, best iPad, or best Mac.

If you enjoy the free trial and decide to invest, or if you're just on the lookout for some new shows, movies, and documentaries to try out, then Apple TV Plus will set you back about $7 per month.

Best Apple TV Plus coming in 2023

Now, when it comes to Apple TV Plus, 2023 looks set to be even better than 2022 with a multitude of great dramas, comedies, and documentaries on the way. The likes of Harrison Ford, Rebecca Ferguson, and Billy Crudup have been snared to lead new shows in 2023, with Apple TV Plus' slate looking just as high-quality as it has been in 2022.

We've rounded up eight of the best Apple TV Plus coming in 2023.

Masters Of The Air

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Of all the new launches on Apple TV Plus in 2023, the biggest, certainly in terms of budget, star power, and legacy, is Masters Of The Air.

Made by Amblin Television, Steven Spielberg's company, which also oversaw iconic HBO military epics Band of Brothers and The Pacific, the show has a starry cast that includes Austin Butler, the star of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Barry Keoghan, who is locked in as the Joker to go against Robert Pattinson's Batman, and new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.

Not only is the cast starry, but so is the creative team. No Time To Die and True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga has taken charge of the first three episodes while directing team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who oversaw Captain Marvel, and Tim Van Patten, at the helm for many of the best Game of Thrones episodes, are all on the directing team.

The show chronicles the travails of the US Army's Eighth Air Force, the American bomber force that took the fight to Nazi Germany. Of all the divisions engaged in the fight, the Eighth Air Force suffered more casualties during the war than the entire US Marine Corps, so we should strap in for an emotionally wrought experience.

Set over nine parts, the show's scale looks enormous, with a bespoke WWII US airbase being built for the production in the UK, at a cost of over $7 million.

Prepare to be wowed.

Shrinking

(Image credit: Apple)

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel lead this new comedy, which has been created by Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, two key parts of the creative team behind Ted Lasso, as well as Segel himself.

The show is centered around Segel's Jimmy, a successful therapist in the depths of grief who decides to start breaking the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks of them and their problems.

With this change in direction, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, not least his own.

Judging by the creative talent, cast, and footage we've seen thus far, this looks like it'll be a brutal, razor-sharp masterclass of comedy-drama.

Wool

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Hugh Howey's Silos series if novels have been both critical and commercial hits and now they've been taken to Apple TV Plus, with Passengers and The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum overseeing the show and Rebecca Ferguson leading the cast.

Wool is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth where the surviving members of the human race live in the Silo, a subterranean city extending 144 stories beneath the surface. People survive as best they can, but life in the Silo is a brutal one. The ruling regime, insists its priority is keeping people safe, but is it actually telling the truth?

As well as Ferguson, the show will also star Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, and Avi Nash, with Graham Yost, creator of Justified, providing the script.

Lessons In Chemistry

(Image credit: Apple)

Brie Larson is the lynchpin of this new drama, which is an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' hit novel.

Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a scientist in the 1960s who is the only female member of the research team at the Hastings Research Institute. After falling in love with Calvin Evans, a fellow member of the team, Elizabeth is forced to resign.

Needing to reinvent herself, she begins using a cooking show she is hired to host to educate housewives on scientific topics after she is fired from her own lab, with profound consequences.

Sussanah Grant, the writer of Erin Brockovich and Netflix's searing drama Unbelievable, has adapted Garmus' novel, while Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

Dear Edward

Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, and newcomer Colin O'Brien come together for this new drama, which will arrive at the start of February.

O'Brien plays Edward Adler, the lone survivor of a plane crash that takes the lives of his family and scores of others. In the aftermath, he begins to meet and connect with others affected by the tragedy in an attempt to cope.

Adapted from Ann Napolitano's novel Dear Edward by Jason Katims, whose credits include Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, expect tears to be constantly rolling.

Hello Tomorrow

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Billy Crudup, The Simpsons veteran Hank Azaria, and Devs star Alison Pill lead this off-the-wall science fiction comedy.

In the near future, we follow a group of salespeople who sell timeshares to overly trusting members of the pub, the only twist being, the vacation homes are on the moon...

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The announcement, fallout, and rapid demise of the European Super League are told in lavish detail in this new four-part series.

All the key players, including UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, are interviewed as the saga unfolds.

Premiering on January 13, Jeff Zimbalist, who made the award-winning documentary The Two Escobars, has overseen the series.

Extrapolations

(Image credit: Apple)

Scott Z. Burns, writer on Contagion and The Bourne Ultimatum, is the overseer of this epic anthology which depicts the effects of climate change on the planet through a giant series of interconnected stories.

The cast list is enormous and starry, with Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Edward Norton, Toby Maguire, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, and Matthew Rhys just a selection of the gargantuan list of big-names.

Burns has written most of the series, but beloved novelist Dave Eggers and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Rajiv Joseph have also contributed episodes to the run.