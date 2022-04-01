What you need to know
- "Slow Horses" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The espionage drama series will be told over six episodes.
- The series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman.
"Slow Horses" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The anticipated espionage drama series, which stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, is adapted from the Mick Herron novel of the same name. The first two episodes of the six-episode first season are streaming now with each additional episode to premiere weekly on Fridays.
"Slow Horses" is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.
The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Slow Horses" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
