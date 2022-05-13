Whether you've just ditched Netflix or you're just bored of re-watching the same old shows, this free Apple TV+ deal will give you something new to view. If you're yet to dip into Apple's original lineup of programming, Best Buy is offering you the chance to try out the service for three months for zero dollars.

Normally $5 per month, this deal not only saves you money but also gives you access to a new treasure trove of content that you can't stream anywhere else. You don't have to have an Apple TV to use TV+ either, since Apple's TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well as across various smart TVs and streaming sticks.

Now's the time to give Apple TV+ a try

Apple offers its own three-month trial of Apple TV+ but only when purchasing an eligible Apple device. If you've never tried the service before, it makes total sense to go for the Best Buy deal so you can enjoy free access to the service without forking out for any new hardware.

Though Apple TV+ has been a slow burn, there's now a huge roster of Apple TV+ original shows and movies. This includes fan favorites Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show as well as the Oscar award-winning CODA. There's plenty of viewing to fill your trial period with more shows and movies being added each month, and three months is plenty of time to decide whether Apple TV+ is worth paying for beyond your trial.

Best Buy's deal will provide you with a redemption code via email shortly after checkout so you can get streaming straight away. Unlike a lot of services, Apple also makes it super easy to cancel Apple TV+ if you want to avoid paying for it once your trial approaches its end.

If you would prefer to check out Apple's other services, Best Buy is also offering free trials for Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ for new users.