Real Madrid to star in behind-the-scenes Apple TV Plus series alongside David Beckham
A new behind-the-scenes documentary on the iconic soccer team Real Madrid is coming to Apple TV Plus in March, the company announced today.
"Step onto the pitch and go behind the scenes with the iconic football club," a new trailer states. Introduced by David Beckham, Real Madrid: Until The End, is a three-episode series behind Real Madrid's 2021-22 season.
That includes the return of Carlo Ancelotti to the club, and Madrid's run to secure both La Liga and the Supercopa de España. It will also chart Madrid's astonishing Champions League run that saw them defeat PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool to pick up their fifth title in nine years.
Real Madrid: Until the End
The show promises "unprecedented access" to the club behind-the-scenes, and stars David Beckham as a host alongside interviews with stars including Luka Modric and Tony Kroos.
March is quickly becoming the month of soccer on Apple TV Plus, with the new final season of Ted Lasso set to debut on March 15. Apple is also now live-streaming every single MLS game for the next 10 years in an exclusive deal that brings the league to Apple TV for a subscription fee of $12.99-$14.99 a month. The new deal brings all of the games live to Apple TV with no regional blackouts, studio content, and more, with the first games kicking off this past weekend.
Rumor has it that MLB and Friday Night Baseball are coming back to Apple TV Plus in 2023, albeit with an overhauled crew. Friday Night Baseball was Apple's first attempt at live sports broadcasting. While viewers enjoyed the quality of the streams, the announcing left a lot to be desired, according to viewers. Apple continues to pour new content, time, and money into its burgeoning streaming service, which has entered its third year of existence.
The Real Madrid documentary airs on March 10.
