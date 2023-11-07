Rock out on the go with $86 off this Marshall Bluetooth speaker early Black Friday deal
Marshall is a brand well-known for its amplifiers. Often seen in the background with famous bands and artists, Marshall’s engineers know how to get a loud sound out of relatively small equipment. The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker was already a good deal for an impressive speaker at $349.99 but is only made better by a big 25% discount you can find on Amazon.
Being available for $263.00, this isn’t quite the lowest we’ve ever seen them but still a nice deal for a good bit of tech. If you’re looking to listen to music on the go and want something capable of really blasting, this is a perfect choice.
At just $263.00, the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker looks great and sounds even better. With that iconic Marshall speaker look and some smart sound customization features, this is perfect for not only rock fans but anyone who likes to crank their music up loud.
Our friends at TechRadar positively reviewed the speaker, praising its ‘punchy, bassy’ sound, great look, and smart features. It is quite costly and a bit heavy but makes up for it with a classic look and excellent sound.
You can connect wirelessly and can even get lossless sound at a range of up to 30 feet, as long as you have maintained connectivity. With physical knobs on the speaker itself, you can change the bass, treble, and volume at will to tweak your sound for each song. You can also opt to plug in a device with the RCA or 3.5mm jack so you don’t have to rely on Bluetooth on the go.
