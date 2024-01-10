These new Sennheiser earbuds connect to your iPhone and provide health data with smart features — built-in heart rate and body temperature sensors
Perfect for an active lifestyle.
If you’re health conscious and want more ways of tracking your vitals, Sennheiser’s new earbuds have some very cool built-in sensors that can add to your Apple Health app.
Announced at CES 2024, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds have a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart sensor and a body temperature sensor which can be hooked up to Apple Health to log loads of your data. It is unclear how the heart rate sensor information will work if you already have an Apple Watch, but it could take up the place of its readings like other heart rate monitors currently do.
These buds could be particularly good for someone without a Watch or someone who gets chafed by their watch band in more intense workouts. It looks like significant thought has been put into the sound as well — according to Engadget, Sennheiser “created an all-new 10mm transducer for the Momentum Sport, aiming for the type of "vivid sound and impressive bass" most people desire for workouts.”
As well as having active noise cancellation and a transparency mode so that you can hear your surroundings while your cans are in, the buds have an IP55 rating for moisture and dust, the case has wireless charging, and they offer up to six hours of battery life. These specs bring them pretty much on par with the AirPods Pro 2 — although the latter lacks any of the fitness features that Sennheiser has packed in here. The Momentum Sport buds are expected to launch this year and will cost around $300.
What else was announced?
Sennheiser True Wireless 4 earbuds have been announced, following up on the True Wireless 3. Implementing Bluetooth 5.4, they have ultra-low latency, which makes them great for gaming. As well as this, they have Auracast support, which means they can connect to public TVs and devices that support the feature.
That means you can connect to a supported TV at a sports bar, for example, or to a public radio in a crowded space to get the latest news. They also have active noise canceling, 7.5 hours of listening time, QI wireless compatibility, and a USB-C for quick charging.
Finally, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus are a brand-new pair of wireless over-ear headphones, that come with Bluetooth 5.2 integration. You can get up to 50 hours of listening time out of a single charge, making them perfect on the go. They also have active noise canceling, come with their own travel case, and will be available for just over $200 this year.
