This incredible Disney Plus Black Friday deal will have you ready for Doctor Who this week

If you’re a fan of the British time-traveling sci-fi romp Doctor Who and you live in the U.S, this fantastic Black Friday deal will make sure you’re ready to watch the new episodes set to kick off from November 25.

For just $2.99 a month, down from $12.99, you get both Disney Plus and Hulu subscription services. As Disney Plus has exclusive rights to stream all of Doctor Who, past and present outside of the UK, this is going to be a tempting deal for anyone wanting to follow the continuing adventures of the Time Lord. Note that this deal is for the ad-supported tier of Disney Plus, so get ready for those toilet breaks.

Get some big TV savings for Black Friday

Disney Plus (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) | $12.99 $2.99 a month Of course, these two streaming services show more than Doctor Who. It also features The Simpsons, the majority of Marvel films and TV shows from years past, Star Wars, The Bear, and lots more to watch. With $10 off a month for both, it’s simply an irresistible deal if any of these shows appeal to you.

After the incredible performance that Jodie Whittaker gave as the Thirteenth Doctor between 2017 and 2022, we’re about to meet the Fourteenth Doctor, played by David Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor between 2005 and 2010.

Confused? No need to be. Doctor Who is a big ball of timey-wimey plot threads, but each series brings its own flavor, and is designed as a reasonable jumping on point for newcomers. Fans are very excited for what the upcoming three episodes could bring, which celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary, airing at 6:30 PM / 10:30 AM PT and 13:30 EST on November 25, December 2 and December 9.

As a fan of the show since the Doctor Who TV Movie in 1996, which starred Paul McGann as the Doctor, I’ve been a regular watcher of the series ever since. The Matt Smith era (2010-2013) was a favorite of mine — mostly due to the dynamic of The Eleventh Doctor and Amy Pond, played by Karen Gillan.

Yet it was the 50th Anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor, which I regard as one of the best episodes of the series. That starred Matt Smith, David Tennant, and John Hurt as a previous incarnation of the Doctor. So I’m waiting with bated breath to see what Russell T Davies, writer of these upcoming special episodes and showrunner of the whole series since taking it on in 2021, will bring to these 60th Anniversary specials.