In 2021, Apple surprised many by introducing the first Apple silicon 14-inch MacBook Pro. The same as its bigger brother, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, except for its screen size, this one is currently on sale thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Until supplies last or the clock runs out, you can get the 512GB model for $1,799, which is $200 the regular price. The 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. Regularly $2,499, you can get it now for $2,299.
Featuring a smooth Liquid Retina SDR display, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the first Pro model with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and either an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. On the side, you'll find (finally) a MagSafe port for charging, plus other ports long missing from the MacBook lineup, including three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, a DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40Gb/s). There's also an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Powerful
14-inch MacBook Pro | $200 off
Familiar yet oh-so new, the 14-inch MacBook Pro checks most of the boxes. Still, it's not for everyone, especially at its steep price points.
Available in silver or space gray, the 14-inch MacBook Pro offers up to 17 hours of playtime between charges. With ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, the Mac never takes a breath when doing basic tasks. When web browsing, for example, scrolling up and down a page is fast and smooth. This seamless movement is duplicated in word processing and spreadsheet apps and when watching videos on iTunes, Apple TV+, and YouTube.
The 2021 MacBook Pro also includes a new six-speaker sound system. The speakers provide 80% more bass, featuring force-canceling woofers, while the high-performance tweeters offer more precise, fuller vocals. The impressive sounds are most noticeable when using spatial audio, something Apple's been pushing hard across many devices and headphones.
