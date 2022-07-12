In 2021, Apple surprised many by introducing the first Apple silicon 14-inch MacBook Pro. The same as its bigger brother, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, except for its screen size, this one is currently on sale thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Until supplies last or the clock runs out, you can get the 512GB model for $1,799, which is $200 the regular price. The 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. Regularly $2,499, you can get it now for $2,299.

Featuring a smooth Liquid Retina SDR display, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the first Pro model with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and either an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. On the side, you'll find (finally) a MagSafe port for charging, plus other ports long missing from the MacBook lineup, including three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, a DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40Gb/s). There's also an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Powerful