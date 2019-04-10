Exclusively for Apple, Native Union has launched a new line of leather iPhone cases. Dubbed the CLIC Marquetry range, each case features a slim leather profile, protecting your phone whilst staying lightweight. You can choose from Black, Blue, Beige, and Rose. The cases are priced at $59.99 and available now in Apple Stores as well as online for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

Comprised of hand-carved Italian leather, your new CLIC Marquetry case will develop a natural patina over time. It's engineered to fit snugly and give you access to every port and button, but remains thin enough that it won't get in the way of wireless charging or seamless stowing. The raised bumper protects your screen and camera as well. Native Union is known for putting out high-quality products, but your purchase is backed by a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

See at Apple

