Native Union has unveiled a new line of Apple accessories that will be sold exclusively through Apple retail stores and online. The new line of accessories include wireless chargers, cables, and cases for the MacBook and iPad.

Of the wireless chargers, Native Union announced three new ones. The Drop Wireless Charger Marquetry Edition, which features a slick cross pattern, the Dock Wireless Charger and the Drop Wireless Charger Marquetry Edition. They retail for $79.95, $119.95 and $59.95 respectively.

Among the new cables Native Union unveiled are the Belt Watch ($49.95), specifically for the Apple Watch, Belt Cable Universal ($39.95), Key Cable ($34.95) and Night Cable ($39.95). The first two come with a convenient leather strap for organization.

Among the other new products is the new Stow Sleeve for the MacBook ($79.95), Stow Slim for the iPad ($69.95) and Clic Marquetry Case for the iPhone XR and XR ($59.95)

All of the new Native Union products are now available through Apple retail stores and Apple.com.