What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has shared a new video highlighting some new releases.
- Apple Arcade has more than 100 ad-free games available.
- Gamers can play all Apple Arcade games for $4.99 per month.
Apple Arcade is already super popular but with more than 100 games on its roster discoverability can be an issue. Apple seems to know that, and it's shared a new YouTube video highlighting some of the service's latest releases.
The video runs for almost two minutes and covers 13 new games including Sociable Soccer, Rayman Mini, and ShockRods.
Apple Arcade is already a hit with tons of people and games that are ad and in-app purchase-free are particularly suited to kids. Being able to play on an Apple TV with a proper controller is just a bonus, too.
Gamers can sign up for Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month and play games on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
