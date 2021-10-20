The Apple TV 4K is the best streaming device for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem. Whether you are new to Apple TV or want to upgrade from an older model, today's deal at Verizon on the latest model is certainly one to take advantage of.

Over there, you can snag the 32GB 2021 model for just $129.99. That's a $49 discount on its retail price and the lowest we have seen it go since its release. You don't have to be a Verizon subscriber to make the most of the deal and shipping is free.

Apple TV 4K (2021) | $49 off You can snag the best discount yet on Apple's all-new Apple TV 4K at Verizon where it's $49 off. $129.99 at Verizon

Apple TV lets you easily access all of the streaming services you know and love like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. The built-in Apple TV app centralizes your TV watching experience so you can eliminate the need for opening separate apps when deciding what you want to watch, or just use Siri to search across all of your apps.

In addition to TV viewing, Apple TV has access to the App Store so you can run all kinds of apps, play games from Apple Arcade, work out with Apple Fitness+, and much more.

Apple's latest streaming hardware offers 4K support, as the name suggests, so you can view your favorite shows and movies at a super crispy resolution. Beyond this, there's HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, as well as a faster A12 Bionic chip that can handle more intensive gaming.

Don't forget that redesigned Siri Remote, too! Even if you don't yet have a 4K TV, it's worth the upgrade if you can afford the price difference.