Apple TV+ has reportedly signed former The West Wing star Allison Janney to play appear opposite Kristen Wiig in the upcoming comedy series Mrs. American Pie.

Janney, who previously played the popular C.J. Cregg in the political drama show The West Wing, will become part of a growing cast for a show that was announced in February but doesn't yet have a release window — but is already shaping up to be something of a winner.

Variety broke the news.

A story about gorgeously impossible people, "Mrs. American Pie" follows Maxine Simmons' (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, "Mrs. American Pie" asks the same questions that still baffle us today: "Who gets a seat at the table?" "How do you get a seat at the table?" "What will you sacrifice to get there?" Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, "Mrs. American Pie" is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

When American Pie does arrive on Apple TV+ viewers will need to be subscribers to take it in. Priced at $4.99 per month Apple TV+ is among the best value in the streaming space right now, especially as the likes of Disney+ and Netflix continue to hike prices. The service is also available as part of the rather excellent Apple One subscription bundle, too.

Apple TV+ will be hoping that Mrs. American Pie can follow in the footsteps of Ted Lasso, a comedy show that has proven to be hugely popular among subscribers and is very much a hero show for the service.

