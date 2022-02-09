Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

One of the most popular Apple TV+ show , Dickinson is a half-hour comedy show starring Hailee Steinfeld. In this video we see Steinfeld and the rest of the cast show just how similar we all are.

Apple TV+ has shared a new video that highlights "every time the Dickinsons were just like us" through the show's run. Turns out there are more ways than we're all similar than we might have thought.

They dance. They sleep in. They even wash their hair... sometimes. Even centuries later, the Dickinsons really are just like us. Let Hailee Steinfeld and the whole Dickinson cast show you how familiar life in 19th century Amherst could be. Watch the full series of Dickinson, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Dickinson .

There are now three seasons of Dickinson for people to watch on Apple TV+ and they are all well worth checking out if it's a show you haven't caught up on.

Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. At a time where Netflix continues to hike prices, Apple TV+ is among the best value in streaming.

If you want to enjoy Dickinson in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.