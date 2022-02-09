What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new promotional video for its popular Dickinson show.
- A new two-minute video shows us "every time the Dickinsons were just like us."
- It turns out that we all have more in common with the Dickinsons than we might think.
Apple TV+ has shared a new video that highlights "every time the Dickinsons were just like us" through the show's run. Turns out there are more ways than we're all similar than we might have thought.
One of the most popular Apple TV+ show, Dickinson is a half-hour comedy show starring Hailee Steinfeld. In this video we see Steinfeld and the rest of the cast show just how similar we all are.
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
They dance. They sleep in. They even wash their hair... sometimes. Even centuries later, the Dickinsons really are just like us. Let Hailee Steinfeld and the whole Dickinson cast show you how familiar life in 19th century Amherst could be. Watch the full series of Dickinson, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Dickinson .
There are now three seasons of Dickinson for people to watch on Apple TV+ and they are all well worth checking out if it's a show you haven't caught up on.
Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. At a time where Netflix continues to hike prices, Apple TV+ is among the best value in streaming.
If you want to enjoy Dickinson in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to download macOS Monterey 12.3 public beta 2 to your Mac
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: The Origami iPad case supports every viewing angle
No matter how you use your iPad, the Origami Case will find a way to adapt to it. The front cover doubles as an innovative stand that can be folded into four different viewing angles.
Review: OtterBox Core Series MagSafe cases are the funfetti of iPhone cases
The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is made with 50% recycled material, so this is a purchase you can feel good about. Plus, the confetti aesthetic is just plain fun.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.