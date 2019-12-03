What you need to know
- Apple's new Hillsdale store will open in San Mateo, California on December 7.
- Apple Hillsdale was one of the Bay Area's smallest and oldest classic stores left.
- The new store is in the North Block of the center in an outdoor plaza.
Apple's new Hillsdale store is set to open its doors on December 7 in San Mateo, California.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Hillsdale had been one of the Bay Area's oldest classic stores. Its new space will open at 10 am on December 7.
According to the report, the new store will be set in the center's North Block, an outdoor plaza that features a Cinépolis, Pinstripes bowling, lululemon, Shake Shake and more. The report notes that thanks to the new-found joys of the outdoor space, the new store will feature a Forum, video wall and Avenue displays, features abundant in many newer Apple Stores.
This latest Hillsdale store is the 10th Bay Area store to get such a redesign.
